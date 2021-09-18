Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.051

The board of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.051 per share on the 15th of October. This means the annual payment is 4.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Despite not being profitable, Chartwell Retirement Residences is paying out most of its free cash flow as a dividend. Generally paying a dividend without making profits isn't a great idea and we are also worried that there is limited reinvestment into the business.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 7.7%, so this could continue over the next year. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from CA$0.54 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of CA$0.61. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.3% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Chartwell Retirement Residences has seen earnings per share falling at 7.7% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Chartwell Retirement Residences' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We don't think Chartwell Retirement Residences is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Chartwell Retirement Residences (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

