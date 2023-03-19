Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.051

The board of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 17th of April, with investors receiving CA$0.051 per share. The dividend yield will be 7.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 42.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach over 200%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.54 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.612. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.3% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Chartwell Retirement Residences' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Chartwell Retirement Residences has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

Chartwell Retirement Residences' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Chartwell Retirement Residences' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Chartwell Retirement Residences you should be aware of, and 3 of them make us uncomfortable. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

