Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.051

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.051 per share on the 15th of April. The dividend yield will be 4.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 92% of cash flows. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 36.7% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 2,290%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$0.54 to CA$0.61. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.3% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 37% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Chartwell Retirement Residences (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing.

