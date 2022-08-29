After a chase on I-95, officers searching for three who bailed out of stolen Alfa Romeo

Police are searching for at least three suspects who bailed out of a stolen car in Lauderhill after a chase that began in Miami-Dade County, according to multiple reports.

The suspects got out of the car at an apartment complex in the area of Northwest 56th Street and 25th Avenue.

The 2600 block of Northwest 56th Avenue is closed for the police search. Helicopter video taken by WSVN showed the car coming to a stop at the building and a group of men running into the building.

Royal Palm Elementary and Endeavor Primary Learning Center have been placed on lockdown.

The suspects are wanted for stealing an Alfa Romeo in Palm Beach County, according to WPLG-Channel 10.

The police chase began Monday afternoon on Ives Dairy Road, near the border of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, with the suspects eventually speeding north on Interstate 95, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.

Broward sheriff’s deputies with a K9 are at the complex.

No other information was immediately available.