Chase down the wrong side of the road in Haralson County ends in crash

A man driving a SUV with stolen license plates is recovering from his injuries after a chase he led police on ended in a crash.

A Haralson County sheriff’s deputy says he saw the Mitsubishi SUV drive through a stop sign on Morgan Road on Friday night and realized the license plates were registered to a different car, so he tried to pull it over.

Instead of pulling over, the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Matthew Carl Bowman, sped off at 85 miles per hour. Deputies say Bowman drove through several stop signs, including a four-way stop.

After driving erratically through several streets, Bowman began speeding down the wrong side of a road. The deputy involved in the chase ended it with a PIT maneuver.

After the crash, the SUV rolled over into a ditch. Bowman was not wearing a seatbelt and was injured.

Bowman was taken to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators found a gun in the car and found that the car did not have current insurance or registration. Bowman also did not have a valid driver’s license.

“This offender’s actions put lives in danger in multiple communities in our county last night and we will not stand for that behavior...It is our duty to protect our citizens and one of the ways we do that is by making our roadways safer,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said.

Police say Bowman will be facing several charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

