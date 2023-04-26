Chase ended with Livingston officer firing shot, suspect committing suicide, authorities say

Livingston police were chasing a shooting suspect Tuesday in an incident that ended with an officer firing a shot at a traffic stop in Winton and a suicide, authorities said.

Police on Wednesday released a more complete timeline of the case.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday the Livingston Police Department was contacted by hospital staff to inform them that a man had arrived suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, according to Livingston Police Chief Chuck Hale. Authorities said the man was transported to the hospital by a family member. During an investigation into the early morning shooting, officers were able to identify a suspect.

As part of the investigation, officers served a searched warrant at a Livingston residence where they located and seized about 2.5 pounds of cocaine as well as ammunition and a high-capacity magazine. Authorities said the suspect had not been located at the time of the search.

Hale said that through the investigation, officers found the suspect and another occupant inside a vehicle. The officers conducted a stop on the vehicle at around 3 p.m. in the 7200 block of Vine Avenue near Walnut Avenue in Winton where shots were fired. The suspect was ultimately pronounced dead and one man was taken into custody. According to Hale, one of the officers discharged their firearm during the stop. Hale said he could not comment on the reason for the officer discharging their weapon during the incident.

Hale said the Merced County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the criminal investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators reviewed video of the incident which shows one of the occupants placing a gun to his head and causing a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No officers were injured in the shooting. According to Deputy Alexandra Britton, the man who died was not the driver of the vehicle.

“Because it occurred in our jurisdiction, we’re taking over the investigation for the officer-involved shooting,” Britton said. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are not able to release the name of the deceased or the person taken into custody at this time.

According to Hale, the department is following normal protocol and the officer who fired his weapon, who has been with the department for 26 years, is on paid administrative leave until Monday.

“There’s no suspicion of wrongdoing on his part,” said Hale.

Hale said that while the Merced County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation, the Livingston Police Department will conduct an administrative investigation.

“I thank God that they’re OK,” said Hale. “They did what they were trained to do and they acted appropriately in my opinion.”