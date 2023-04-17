Chase ends after armed robbery suspect hits police car, knocks out telephone pole, police say

A man wanted for armed robbery is now behind bars but not before doing damage along the way.

The incident unfolded overnight on Washington Street near West Campbellton Road.

Fairburn officials said a man wanted for armed robbery led police on a chase.

The suspect reportedly hit a police car and then took out a telephone, causing the power to go out.

Authorities said the majority of the power that was affected has been restored.

The man was arrested and taken to jail. His identity was not released.

Although crews are actively working, Washington Street near West Campbellton will remain closed.

Officials asked drivers to seek alternative routes while the roads remain closed.

It was not clear how long the roads will be closed.

