Chase ends in crash on I-20 service road in Fort Worth, one person arrested, police say
Authorities are investigating a police chase that ended in a crash Wednesday on an Interstate 20 service road near Trail Lake Drive in southwest Fort Worth.
A person driving a stolen car hit other vehicles during the chase, but no major injuries were reported, a Fort Worth police spokesperson told the Star-Telegram.
Police did not specify how many cars were hit by the vehicle involved in the chase.
A person is in custody. Fort Worth police remain at the scene.