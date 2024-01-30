Chase ends in crash near Wendell
A Wake County deputy sustained minor injuries and two deputy patrol vehicles were damaged after the pursuit and crash
A Wake County deputy sustained minor injuries and two deputy patrol vehicles were damaged after the pursuit and crash
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Justin Rowan from The Chase Down to talk about the resurgent Cleveland Cavaliers and their place in the hierarchy of the Eastern Conference.
A new Silver Certified level for Toyota's CPO program accepts vehicles up to 10 years old and 125,000 miles, outdoing the Gold's 6 years or 85,000 miles.
Give yourself eyes behind your vehicle with this popular gizmo that connects to an AC port or cigarette lighter.
'I could not get up inclines without these, but once these were on, no problem,' shared one of 1,200+ fans.
Here are some of our favorite items that keep the cold at bay and the smiles on our faces.
According to a Unifor update sent to workers at Ford's Oakville plant, the final U.S.-market Ford Edge will roll down the line April 26, 2024.
There will be two versions of the 2024 Macan: one all-new and all-electric, the other the same gas-only version sold last year.
Ben Simmons played in his first game since Nov. 6 on Monday night.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares believes that EVs' ability to quickly accelerate makes them safer for passing, but higher speeds often make crashes deadlier.
The ultramoisturizing formula made my strands look and feel squeaky clean — and for a lot less than high-end brands.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
This week, read about how Mercedes mistakenly exposed its source code, the latest in the Cruise-GM saga, Tesla's EV sales warning and more. Autonomous vehicle and EV startups — even those that have since gone public — are trying to cut costs in hopes of extending their capital runway. Aurora Innovation, for instance, laid off about 3% of its workforce; EV company Polestar confirmed to TechCrunch it has also cut about 15% of its global workforce; Flexport is reportedly looking to axe another 20% of jobs; and package delivery company Veho said that it laid off 19% of its corporate/exempt employee headcount.
Mortgage insurance protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. Here's how it works and when it's required.
If you’re wondering about state minimum car insurance requirements, here’s a look at which coverage types are required by law in each state.
We look back at the history of Apple's computers as the Mac turns 40.
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Software instability may prevent the camera image from showing images while the Teslas are in reverse. NHTSA says that can increase the risk of a crash.
2024 Volvo XC90 three-row SUV remains a good choice for comfort, class and efficiency. But it is starting to show its age.
Ingenuity, the small helicopter that’s been buzzing around the Red Planet for almost three years, has taken its final flight. NASA announced today that at least one of the helicopter’s carbon fiber rotor blades was damaged during its last mission, grounding it for good. To say that Ingenuity had a remarkable run is a bit of an understatement: the helicopter was launched as a technology demonstration mission, with engineers hoping to achieve up to five flights with the vehicle.
There's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Right now, the 5 best-selling dash cams on Amazon are all on sale - some at pretty huge discounts.