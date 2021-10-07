Chase ends in fatal crash, driver injured

Oct. 7—A high-speed chase by police late Tuesday night that resulted in a fatality could have ended even worse.

Kathleen Autman said she knew she was lucky to have gone straight to her upstairs bedroom to change after work when — just moments after climbing the stairs — she heard what sounded "like an explosion."

"The next thing I know, there is a car in my living room, and I was horrified," said Ms. Autman, a nursing assistant.

The crash killed a man and injured another, who was in a local hospital. A police chase had preceded the crash, after the car fled from a traffic stop in central Toledo, according to police.

Kemarr Thomas, 20, died at the scene of multiple blunt-force trauma, Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, Lucas County coroner, said Wednesday. Police withheld the other victim's name until the families were notified.

Police spokesman Lt. Paul Davis said the suspect vehicle was driving at high speed on Hill Avenue when police initiated a traffic stop about 11:45 p.m. The car initially pulled over, then took off as officers approached the vehicle.

A three-minute chase ensued, ending with the vehicle crashing into the house after traveling along parts of Nebraska Avenue, Hill, Byrne Road, Dorr Street, Elysian Avenue, and back to Nebraska, Lieutenant Davis said.

Dr. Barnett said the vehicle's speed reached 120 mph.

The 27-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska, killing the passenger. The driver suffered serious injuries and was admitted to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, police said.

Pvt. Sterling Rahe, a Toledo Fire & Rescue Department spokesman, said firefighters used a ladder truck to help an uninjured woman exit the house from a second-floor window and took her to safety. The house's ground-floor exits were blocked by the wrecked car and debris from the house, he said.

Lieutenant Davis said the incident was under investigation by senior commanding officers in accordance with department policy.

According to the department's manual posted on its website, "a vehicle pursuit shall be terminated whenever the level of danger created by the pursuit outweighs the immediate consequences of the suspect's escape."

First Published October 6, 2021, 7:39am