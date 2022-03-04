Chase ends in fiery crash in Paris

Mar. 4—PARIS — A police chase from Oxford to Paris on Friday afternoon ended up in a head-on collision that resulted in one vehicle bursting into flames.

That crash was followed by a second chase as the driver escaped the wreck and then fled again in a stolen car.

Emergency crews were called to Oxford Street in Paris, near Taylor Way, at about 5:20 p.m. Early reports were that a pickup truck was ablaze and that at least two people were trapped inside the wreckage.

It was believed that Maine State Police and the Oxford County Sheriff's Department had been pursuing the driver of a vehicle that sped off at a high rate of speed, headed toward Woodstock, at about 5 p.m. The chase was called off but a short time later, a crash was reported on Oxford Street, with several people reported trapped in the wreckage.

Witnesses reported that the driver of the vehicle that had caused the wreck had run off into nearby woods. There were later reports that the driver had stolen a second car and was headed back toward Oxford, with police once again in pursuit.

The car was reportedly seen in the area of Yeaton Swamp Road, which runs between Allen Hill Road in Oxford to Gore Road in Otisfield. By then, Norway, and Oxford police had joined the search for the suspect.

The suspect police had been pursuing was reportedly arrested after a brief scuffle at about 6 p.m. on Route 121. Police said the suspect is a Woodstock man whom they have dealt with in prior chases.

Police, fire and rescue crews remained at the scene of the crash at about 6:30 p.m. The street was shut down to traffic as the investigation continued.

LifeFlight was called, but it was not immediately clear if they were headed to the scene. It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt in the crash, but police described some of the injuries as "life-threatening."