Chase ends with head-on crash into tree, police say

May 10—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Beaverdale man was jailed on Monday after, authorities allege, he stole a car and led police on a high-speed chase through several municipalities before crashing into a tree.

Summerhill Township police charged Stephen Anthony Perla, 24, of the 900 block of Greenhill Avenue, with theft, receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

According to a complaint affidavit, Perla allegedly stole a vehicle from Cedar Street in Beaverdale around 4 p.m., then led multiple police cars on a chase along Ragers Hill Road in Adams Township and onto Frankstown Road in Conemaugh Township.

Perla refused to stop, fleeing into downtown Johnstown, where he drove the wrong way up Main Street, according to police. He turned right onto state Route 56 toward Broad Street, the affidavit said.

Perla allegedly then turned left onto Fairfield Avenue and then headed up St. Clair Road in Lower Yoder Township, then across Menoher Boulevard, driving through three yards and onto state Route 271 toward Ligonier.

The vehicle came to a closed road and made a sharp right turn onto a side street, where Perla lost control and struck a tree head-on, the affidavit said.

Perla allegedly refused to surrender and was pulled from the vehicle after an officer deployed a Taser. He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he was treated in the emergency room and then released.

Perla was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.