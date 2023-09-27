2 arrested after 130 mph chase ends along I-77 in Iredell County, troopers say

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol caught two men after a chase reaching speeds of 130 mph ended along Interstate 77 in Iredell County Wednesday.

Highway patrol confirmed to Channel 9 that the incident started just before noon when they noticed a speeding white Mercedes. Troopers tried to pull the car over but it drove off, leading a chase.

Troopers said the high-speed chase ended when assisting county deputies threw stops sticks out in front of the Mercedes on I-77 near Olin Loop Road. The car crashed not long afterward in the woods on the side of the interstate.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see a large law enforcement presence on I-77 just south of Highway 901. No lanes were blocked as the incident appeared to be happening on the shoulder and in the woods.

Troopers said two men got out of the car and ran into the woods, starting a short manhunt.

The highway patrol asked Channel 9 for assistance finding them around 12:30 p.m., but later used their drone to help with the search.

A local farmer soon waved down police, saying he found the two men on his property. After a brief search of that area, the two suspects were arrested just before 1 p.m. Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured the pair being arrested near a U.S. Postal Service building.

The driver, 22-year-old Pape Drain, had felony warrants out of Pennsylvania for larceny with full extradition. He’s now charged with felony speeding to elude officer and resisting arrest, among similar charges. His passenger, 25-year-old Hamzah Jawo, from Georgia, had resisting arrest and obstruction charges.

Both are in jail but Drain may be extradited back to Pennsylvania.

