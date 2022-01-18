Chase ends in shooting by police

Jan. 18—A police chase involving a suspect who was fleeing from the Oroville area and into Yuba County ended with an officer-involved shooting on Sunday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a CHP officer assigned to the Oroville area attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation in Butte County. CHP said the driver, a 44-year-old man from Oroville, failed to pull over and as a result a pursuit occurred. The chase continued on several county roads in Butte and Yuba counties, according to a release from CHP.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the chase later lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a power pole, CHP said. After the vehicle was disabled in the crash, an officer-involved shooting occurred, the release said.

The man shot by the officer sustained major injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. CHP said the officer involved in the shooting was not injured. According to the release, evidence collected at the scene suggested that the injured driver fired shots at the officer involved.

CHP said it is working with the Yuba County District Attorney's Office in the investigation of the incident.