HPD officer's mother identified as woman killed by car fleeing police
HPD said the innocent woman was sitting at a red light when two suspects fleeing from police plowed into her vehicle and other victims. "What a tragedy," one bystander said.
HPD said the innocent woman was sitting at a red light when two suspects fleeing from police plowed into her vehicle and other victims. "What a tragedy," one bystander said.
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said Thursday at an investor conference that the company is "just days away" from getting the green light to begin mass production of its purpose-built autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told TechCrunch that no decision to grant or deny GM's petition has been reached, nor has a deadline been set for such a decision. If passed, it also will benefit Amazon's Zoox, which has built and is testing a similar type of vehicle to Cruise's Origin.
Williams was accused of domestic battery by strangulation and assault with a weapon against her wife, among other charges.
Bud Light is looking to make a comeback this NFL season. Molson Coors is working to make sure it won't happen.
Is a celebrity crush harmful or harmless? An expert weighs in. The post Women are reacting to their partners’ celebrity crushes looking nothing like them: ‘At least him and Harry Styles are in the same genre’ appeared first on In The Know.
Danny Masterson, former star of "That '70s Show," was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in early 2000s.
Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.
Here’s what to know about full coverage car insurance, how it protects you financially, and whether it makes sense for you.
From the Nationals to the A's, let's assess the success of this year's losing squads on baseball’s longer timeline.
The Nissan Murano looks to get another generation even in the face of declining sales.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.
The beginning of the NFL season is here, so lean on Fantasy Football Live to help get your Week 1 lineup ready.
The anti-aging powerhouse uses retinol, collagen and hyaluronic acid to help tighten skin. No wonder it's an Amazon top-seller.
It brings new browser colors and extension categories.
SMU is headed for greener pastures in the ACC. How it all happened is a Texas-sized story filled with billionaires and big decisions.
Biles won her historic eighth U.S. women's all-around championship in August after two years away following the 2020 Olympics.
Pinterest's latest update is aimed at improving the visibility of plus-size fashion and other styles that highlight a broader spectrum of body shapes and sizes.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's next match.
Everyone has a color palette that works best for their complexion. The post Here’s how to do a color analysis to find your perfect seasonal palette | Pretty Beautiful appeared first on In The Know.
The Lexus NX 250, NX 350, NX 350h and NX 450+ are solid compact luxury SUVs, but the hybrid models are the most appealing and competitive.
Ford has announced that it's building the Mustang Mach-E Rally, an off-road version of the Mach-E with extra power, a raised suspension and more.