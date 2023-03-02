Chase ends when suspect found in Terre Haute dumpster

Mar. 1—A police vehicle and foot chase Wednesday morning in Vigo County ended after the suspect was crashed, ran away and was found hiding in a dumpster, according to Indiana State Police.

Arrested was Lamont E. Green, 26, of Spring Hill, Tennessee. He was booked into Vigo County Jail on preliminary charges of resisting law-enforcement (Class 6 felony), reckless driving (Class A misdemeanor) and leaving the scene of a property damage accident (Class A misdemeanor).

About 11:10 a.m. Master Trooper Ted Robertson saw a black Infiniti SUV speeding while southbound on Indiana 63 near Sandford Road, state police said. The trooper noted a reading of 87 mph in a 60-mph zone.

He attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the SUV accelerated and fled, police said. The SUV continue south on Indiana 63 reaching speeds above 100 mph and traveling into Terre Haute.

For safety concerns, ISP broke off the chase. A bit later, West Terre Haute police and Vigo County deputies spotted and pursued the vehicle. They traveled southbound on First Street, turning east onto Margaret Avenue, returning to U.S 41 southbound.

The SUV attempted to drive up the westbound entrance ramp of Interstate 70, but the driver lost control and crashed. The driver then jumped out and ran. He was located in a dumpster and arrested.