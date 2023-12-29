Chase ends in wreck and arrests

Dec. 28—HIGH POINT — Three men and a 17-year-old were arrested last week after a chase that ended with the car they were in ramming several police vehicles, the High Point Police Department said.

A detective tried to stop a car with a fictitious license plate on the afternoon of Dec. 19. The driver refused to stop but was spotted again several hours later, and detectives moved to try again to stop it near Piedmont Parkway and Guilford College Road in north High Point, where it rammed several police vehicles, police said. No officers were injured.

When officers searched the passengers, one man 117 grams of methamphetamine, and the juvenile had marijuana and less than a gram of heroin, police said. Detectives also seized more than $1,100 in cash.

Officers learned the car had been reported stolen in Charlotte.

Following the chase, officers went to an apartment in the 3000 block of Sherrill Avenue and executed a search warrant. Officers found two handguns and a 7.62x39mm Draco rifle. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of Fayetteville. Police also seized 940 grams of methamphetamine.

Khristian L. Robbins, 21, of High Point, who was driving the car, was charged with two counts of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle. Robbins also faces various traffic offenses charges.

Aaron A. Hughes Jr., 18, and Savian D. Brown, 19, High Point, both passengers in the car, each was charged with two counts of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance.

The 17-year-old passenger in the car was charged with two counts of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

