A chase, fence and shooting: Details remain few about marshals' killing of Louisville man

Days after Omari Cryer was killed in a U.S. Marshals operation, it is still unclear what exactly led to his shooting in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields did say during a Monday evening press conference that Cryer was in possession of a gun when he was shot after a foot chase Friday, but she would not say if he pulled the weapon on law enforcement.

"He fled from an apartment," she said. "There was a brief foot pursuit. They ran upon a fence, subsequently the marshals opened fire, striking Mr. Cryer."

LMPD is investigating the shooting at the Marshals Service's request, Shields said.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes a number of LMPD officers, had tracked Cryer to the home on 37th Street, she said. As officers approached the residence, Cryer ran behind the home and ran upon a fence, then he was shot, Shields said.

Loved ones are consoled following an officer involved shooting death on Sutcliffe Avenue, in Louisville's West End neighborhood. May 20, 2022

The purpose of the operation was to serve Cryer a felony arrest warrant on charges of domestic violence, strangulation, assault and terroristic threats, police said. The warrant was issued May 16 and was valid, Shields said.

Cryer was shot more than once just before 9 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, though Shields would not say how many times he was shot or how many federal marshals fired their guns.

No LMPD officer fired their weapon, she said.

Shields declined to answer when asked if he pulled the weapon or if officers feared that he would.

Shields opened the press conference with offering her condolences to Cryer's mother.

"Regardless of the circumstances, she is a mother and this was her child," Shields said.

Federal marshals regularly work with local law enforcement departments to serve warrants throughout the country. Marshals arrested more than 56,000 state and local fugitives in 2020, according to the Marshals Service.

Shields said the entire case fill will be released when the investigation is concluded and that LMPD body camera footage will be released in the "near future" after key interviews are conducted.

"We're moving along as quickly as we can without compromising the quality of the investigation," she said.

