Chase, heel, repeat: Police dogs descend on Waynesville for K9 trials

Aug. 17—His fur on end, his tail stiff as an arrow, Bruer froze like a statue at the feet of his K9 handler as two gunshots cracked through the air.

Bruer fought back the urge to tear after the fleeing suspect, until finally, it came: the command to pursue.

Bruer streaked across the field like a racehorse, ears back and legs flying. Closing in, he leapt through the air and landed a well-placed bite, dug his heels in and reared back, bringing the man to a screeching halt.

Waynesville K9 Officer Cameron Gasperson sprinted after Bruer, heeled him and began a pat down of the suspect.

But the excitement wasn't over. The man lunged into Gasperson, and Bruer sprung into action again without so much as a command. No one was laying a hand on Gasperson if Bruer was around.

"It's cool as a handler to know if a suspect tries to fight, your dog is right there with you. The second the suspect puts his hand on me, that's when Bruer engages," said Gasperson.

The exercise played out again and again on the field behind the old Hazelwood School during a week-long K9 certification trial hosted by the Waynesville Police Department. Law enforcement agencies from across the state make the annual pilgrimage to Waynesville to put their dogs through the paces of agility, obedience, drug and explosive searches, tracking and suspect apprehension during the trials.

"As a handler, you want your dog to perform the way you know he can, and you want to be the best handler you can be. But the biggest thing is to just come out and have fun with your buddy and enjoy it," said Gasperson.

The Waynesville Police Department began hosting annual trials back in 2012 so law enforcement agencies in the rural western part of the state didn't have to travel as far to get their K9s certified. But the Waynesville trial turned out be popular with law enforcement agencies from the eastern part of the state, which look forward to their annual escape to the mountains.

"We're from the beach, so it's a nice change of scenery," said Kendall Murphy, a corporal with the Wilmington Police Department. "You also get a chance to network and interact with other agencies, so it's a good exchange of ideas and training tips."

And the officers from down east didn't seem bothered by the hot sun baking down on the field either.

"This is nothing. In fact, I might go get my coat," joked Corporal Douglas Watson, K9 supervisor with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Waynesville Assistant Police Chief Brandon Gilmore, who's also an expert K9 handler, led the charge to begin hosting certification trials in Waynesville, nzow in their 11th year.

"It's a lot of work to host one, but it's worth it for the experience it provides to our guys locally," Gilmore said. "They get to interact and network and learn from K9 handlers from other agencies. It makes you better handler, a better trainer, and it makes your K9 unit better for the department."

For Gasperson, who's still early in his career with Brueur, it was only his second time going through a certification trial.

"You work hard all year keeping your dog up and trying to get better and better each day, and then you come out here and get to see the finished piece and it's pretty cool to watch," Gasperson said.

As Gasperson exited the field, he beamed at Bruer with the pride of a father on his son's graduation day.

"I am really proud of him. I love that boy to death. He's made me a better cop and a better person," Gasperson said.

On the field

Suspect apprehension is the most nerve-racking day of the certification trials. The decoys who stand in as suspects have to get chased and bitten over and over, their only protection a cast-like wrapping over their arm.

"When a dog is chasing you, it's an adrenaline rush, no matter how long you've done it," said Justin Stegall K9 Sgt. of New Hanover County Sheriff's Office. "You have a 60 to 100 pound dog running after you, and anything can go wrong. You gotta have your footing right and not fall. But once you get confident in yourself to catch dogs, it's fun."

The pressure is on for officers during the trial. It's a pass-fail certification, and no matter how much the handler trains, there's no guarantees.

"I was a little nervous, but when you're on the field, you just zone in on your dog and tune everything else out," said Deputy Justin Whitley.

The trials were a first for Whitley, a rookie K9 officer from New Hanover County who's spent months getting ready for the certification.

"Everything we do in their certification — obedience, agility, evidence recovery, suspect search, criminal apprehension — is all based on patrol work," said Stegall. "You are proving you can control your dog verbally, and that translates to real-life street scenarios."

A panel of six judges evaluate the trials, scoring every move the dogs and the handlers make. The trials are sanctioned by the U.S. Police Canine Association.

"It's very stressful because it is a one-shot deal," said New Hanover Corporal Jason Cummings. "It's tough because they're dogs, and they have good days and bad days. We train very hard getting ready for this and normally we deliver."

While there are certification trials closer to his neck of the woods, Cummings gladly makes the seven-hour trek to Waynesville every year.

"The Waynesville PD is very experienced at hosting these. They do a nice job," said Cummings.

Going on the road gives K9 handlers a chance to work with their dogs outside the comfort zone of their own backyard.

"If you train in the same place, the dog gets used to it, so this gives them the experience of performing in a different environment and focusing on what they need to do regardless of what's going on around them," said Senior Deputy Carlos Cruz with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.