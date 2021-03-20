Chase indirectly leads to car fire on Route 2 in Norwich

Mar. 20—NORWICH — A flaming car crash halted traffic on Route 2 on Friday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 4 p.m. in the area of Exit 28 on Route 2 east in Norwich. One of the vehicles caught on fire after crashing, according to Connecticut State Police at Troop E in Montville.

The crash occurred due to a traffic backup caused by a police chase further along Route 2. Law enforcement officials were pursuing a suspect connected to an incident in Ledyard, state police said.

In a news release late Friday night, Ledyard police said they charged Juquan Danyel Aubrey Hurt, 25, of Willimantic with home invasion, reckless endangerment, first-degree threatening and risk of injury to a minor.

Hurt displayed a handgun in the 1636 Route 12, Gales Ferry, residence during the incident, then fled in a black Jeep SUV before police arrived. Police located the vehicle on Route 12 near the Mohegan Pequot Bridge. Police monitored Hurt's vehicle and tried to stop it in the area of Backus Hospital but it continued onto the Route 2 and 32 connector. Ledyard and state police pursued his vehicle. Two cruisers — one town and one state police — were damage during the chase, according to the release.

Hurt then stopped on the highway and fled the vehicle on foot into the woods, where he was captured, police said. He was being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond and was scheduled to appear March 22 in court in New London.

No one was injured in the car crash, police said. The Yantic Volunteer Fire Department responded to extinguish the flaming car.

Route 2 was closed down for about 15 minutes before fully reopening to traffic, police said.

