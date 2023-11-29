Man leads police on chase from Salisbury Tractor Supply to Charlotte

A chase that began at a Salisbury Tractor Supply store ended in a crash in Charlotte, investigators said.

Police said around 4 a.m. Wednesday, they went to the Tractor Supply store on South Jake Alexander Boulevard for an alarm. As they were arriving, officers saw a silver car drive into the parking lot and leave quickly.

An officer tried to pull the car over to determine if it was connected to the store alarm but the driver sped off, police said.

The officer chased the car onto Interstate 85 South near Julian Road, where the driver reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the chase, which continued into the outskirts of Charlotte.

Police said the driver lost control and ran into a fence on Anderson Street near East Sugar Creek Road. The driver was taken into custody nearby after he ran from the car.

Salisbury police said the driver, 30-year-old Jason Obriant Evans Jr., was taken to jail and charged with the following:

Felony possession of cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Possession of methamphetamine

Two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance

Felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance

Felony flee to elude

Resisting public officer

Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

Possession of a firearm by felon

Felony maintain vehicle for the sale of controlled substance

Driving while license revoked license

Reckless driving

Speeding

Evans was given no bond because of a pre-trial release violation, authorities said. He was also served an outstanding warrant in Union County for attempt to obtain property under false pretense, as well as warrants out of Mecklenburg County for interfere emergency communication, assault on a female, false imprisonment, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

‘Super strange kind of welcome’

The crash happened when the car drove through a fence right outside a home. Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz spoke with the man who owns the home, who said it’s the second crash like this in just a few weeks.

Philip Hubert was not expecting officers at his door around 4 a.m. asking if a suspect ran into his home. He has video of the visit from his doorbell camera.

“Hello, he didn’t go into your house did he?” police asked.

Hubert also wasn’t expecting to wake up to a police chase ending in his yard. He showed Goetz the damage in the daylight. His fence was destroyed and a Ford logo was still sitting in the grass.

He said he woke up to the sound of the impact and yelling outside.

“Wasn’t sure if it was safe to go outside at that point,” Hubert said.

He said something similar happened less than two weeks ago.

“We were very focused on how the heck does this happen twice in a row,” he said.

The car flipped on its top, landing right in his fence.

“Super strange kind of welcome, you know?” he said. “Love the house, love Charlotte, but something weird going on here on the street.”

Last February, a truck ran into his next door neighbor’s home. He’s hoping something will be done to fix the issue.

“I don’t know what the answer is necessarily but it feels like something should be done to prevent some issues here,” Hubert said.

