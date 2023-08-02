Chase involving semi-trailer starts in Madison Co. ends in Vandalia; large police presence prompted

A multi-county pursuit involving a semi-trailer out of Madison County ended up in Vandalia early Wednesday.

Around 1 a.m. a traffic stop was attempted on a car in London, Ohio. The car fled the pursuit and then arrived at TA Travel Center where they allegedly entered into a semi-trailer and took off, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

State troopers said as far as they have been made aware the driver is still inside the semi-trailer with the suspect.

The chase continued through Clark, Greene, and Montgomery County.

As of 3:30 a.m., the semi-trailer was stopped on Dayton International Airport Access Road.

The ramps from eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 to Dayton International Airport Access Road are closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Photos show a large police presence in the area.

