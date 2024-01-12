Chase involving troopers ends with crash in Mecklenburg County, witnesses say

A chase involving the North Carolina State Highway Patrol ended in a crash in Mecklenburg County.

Witnesses told Channel 9 that several troopers were seen chasing a white vehicle down Interstate 85.

The chase then proceeded onto Interstate 485 before ending with the vehicle wrecking near Mallard Creek Road, according to witnesses.

It is unclear how the chase began or if there were any injuries.

Channel 9 crews observed a suspect being taken into custody. However, it is unknown if any charges have been filed.

