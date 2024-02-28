Teen driver led CHP on high-speed chase through LA, authorities say
A 17-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a stolen Kia during a dangerous high-speed chase through Los Angeles that ended in a violent crash, according to authorities.
A 17-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a stolen Kia during a dangerous high-speed chase through Los Angeles that ended in a violent crash, according to authorities.
A leaked production schedule shows that the electric sedan successor to the Kia Stinger will be called the EV8 and begin production in 2026.
This will be the third consecutive year that Kia Nurse has played for a new team.
Amazon is being sued by the writer of the original 1989 Patrick Swayze version of the film Road House over alleged copyright infringement in the movie's remake.
After sorting through dozens of options, here are our picks for the best Chase credit cards.
More than 17,000 fans filed out of the building midway through the second half of Tuesday's game.
Media startup Dailyhunt is in advanced stages of talks to acquire the Bengaluru-headquartered social network Koo, two sources familiar with the matter told me. The deliberation follows Koo, which has sought to become a Twitter rival, aggressively hunting for new capital throughout last year. The social network, available in India and Brazil, is betting on the idea that its approach of supporting multiple local languages will help the eponymous app resonate broadly with the larger masses.
The Falcons have tremendous young skill position talent and pressure to find the quarterback to put it all together.
It's Scouting Combine week in the NFL and there's no better time to get to know the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects in this year's draft class. Late Round's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to breakdown each position and identify the top tier prospects as well as the deep sleepers to keep an eye on.
Ohtani finished his day with a home run, two RBI and a strikeout in three at-bats.
The actor and director says he’s spent 30 years — and a lot of his own money — to make the four-part film project. The first half will be in theaters this summer.
Expand your palate with convenient options from Blue Apron, Purple Carrot, Hungryroot and more.
Whirlpool will need some help from the housing market to put better numbers on the board.
Intuitive Machines’ first moon mission will come to a premature end due to the spacecraft landing on its side, which altered how the solar panels are positioned in relation to the sun, the company said in an update Tuesday morning. Intuitive Machines made history when it landed its spacecraft, called Odysseus, near the lunar south pole last week. The lander is the first American hardware to touch the lunar surface since NASA’s final crewed Apollo mission in 1972.
After an up-and-down rookie season, Pfaadt was a crucial part of Arizona’s World Series run and will be key to unlocking the rotation's potential in 2024.
Paramount Global will report fourth quarter results after market close on Wednesday. Here's what to expect.
A shipbuilder released a video showing the launch catapult system aboard the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier launching heavy weighted "vehicles" as if they were airplanes. Some of them skip across the water like stones.
A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has officially canceled the project, breaking the news to nearly 2,000 employees who had been working on it on Tuesday.
Chinese automaker BYD is eyeing rapid international expansion after becoming the world's top electric vehicle seller. Just don’t expect the EV maker to come to the US anytime soon.
Three electric vehicles — none produced by an American manufacturer — will compete for the title of 2024 World Car of the Year. Ford did manage to show up in a secondary category.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine has some questions about who the New Orleans Pelicans are and what their future holds, so he invited Shamit Dua from In the N.O. to come on and try and explain.