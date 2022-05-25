Chase leads to crash on Monroe Expressway, authorities say

A man driving a stolen box truck led police on a chase Tuesday night through Union County and onto the Monroe Expressway, authorities said.

[ALSO READ: Monroe Expressway, Charlotte area’s first toll road, now open]

The pursuit ended in a wreck near U.S. 601 in Unionville, which closed one lane of traffic.

Charles Thompson, 61, of Charlotte, was arrested after the crash, deputies said.

The chase that involved several agencies started in Monroe and ended in the western part of Union County, the sheriff’s office said.

Thompson was driving the stolen truck when he fled from Monroe police during a traffic stop.

Authorities chased him through the Wesley Chapel and Weddington areas where Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit.

Thompson briefly entered Mecklenburg County briefly during the chase but returned to Union County.

On the Monroe Expressway, deputies tried to use a forced-vehicle stop technique, but Thompson rammed the box truck into a patrol car.

Thompson wrecked his truck and ended up in the median, deputies said.

Thompson was taken into custody.

No one was injured during this pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch the video below: Monroe Expressway, Charlotte area’s first toll road, now open)