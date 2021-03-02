Chase leads to crash, multiple charges for Perry County man

Mar. 2—An eastern Kentucky man is facing multiple felony charges after leading local deputies in a pursuit Friday evening.

Johnny Dylan Turner, 21, of Hazard, was arrested and charged with first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), first-degree Wanton Endangerment, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), Tampering with Physical Evidence, Speeding (25 mph over Limit), aggravated Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (first offense), Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License, and Failure of Owner to Maintain Insurance (first offense).

According to Turner's arrest citation, the incident began in Somerset at approximately 6:44 p.m. Friday when Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Trent Massey saw a 2014 Hyundai Veloster cross the center line on Jarvis Avenue with its left tires. Dep. Massey initiated a traffic stop and the Hyundai came to a stop at Maplewood Drive.

Before the deputy could get out of his cruiser, according to the citation, the driver pulled back onto Jarvis and proceeded to lead Massey at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. The driver turned left onto Bourne Avenue, briefly traveling in the opposing lane before turning left again onto Hillview Avenue.

Dep. Massey reported in the citation that Turner "made several circles" through the surrounding streets before ultimately leaving the roadway and wrecking his vehicle into a bed of rocks at the bottom of a muddy hill off of Woods Avenue. The deputy's cruiser also slid down the hill into the rear of the Hyundai.

At that point, according to the citation, Turner got out and started running toward Conley Drive. He ignored Dep. Massey's commands to stop and threw a garbage can into the deputy's path before he was finally able to overtake Turner and arrest him.

The citation states that Turner was carrying a small plastic container with a white crystalline residue inside. Turner is accused of destroying the contents during the foot chase and "appeared to be manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance."

Story continues

Turner's female passenger was not charged.

Somerset-Pulaski EMS transported Turner to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital due to his complaints of breathing difficulty. Dep. Nathan Meadows accompanied the suspect in the ambulance. Once at the hospital, according to the citation, Turner declined consent to have his blood drawn for testing. Once he was medically cleared, he was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he remained at press time.

Turner was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning but that first appearance in Pulaski District Court was postponed until Wednesday afternoon to give him a chance to obtain legal counsel.