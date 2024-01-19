Chase leads to fatal crash in Caldwell County
A chase led to a fatal crash Thursday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the pursuit took place near the Caldwell and Burke County lines.
The chase ended in a crash near Playmore Beach Road, according to troopers.
Troopers told Channel 9 that the chase involved the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office; however, details are limited at this time.
