Chase leads to shooting suspect arrest

Feb. 7—An Odessa man wanted in connection with a December shooting was arrested last week following a high speed chase.

According to Odessa Police Department reports, a 36-year-old man told officers he was sitting inside his camper trailer in the 1600 block of Doran on Dec. 6 when he was shot in the arm around 11:30 p.m. by someone who was standing in an alley near the trailer.

A witness told officers Dylan Scott Kerr, 24, was upset with the victim and wanted to fight him, but ended up shooting him, the report stated.

A warrant was issued for Kerr's arrest on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon since he'd been convicted of evading and a drug charge in the past. Court records also indicate that as a result of the shooting, his bonds in two pending drug cases were revoked and two additional warrants were issued.

On Jan. 31, OPD officers received an alert informing them a camera had spotted a Chevrolet Silverado associated with Kerr at 17th Street and North Grant Avenue, according to an OPD report.

According to an OPD report, an officer tried to pull Kerr over at 8th Street and Grant, but Kerr refused to pull over and fled at a high rate of speed. UTPB officers then tried to pull him over, but he led them on a high-speed pursuit, too, the report stated.

Kerr crashed on the John Ben Shepperd overpass just south of Highway 80 and fled on foot, but he was found at a nearby hotel by a K9 officer, according to the report.

Officers found a small amount of marijuana in the truck along with an AR-10 that had been reported stolen in Midland, the report stated.

Kerr was booked into the Ector County jail on the outstanding warrants, theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana. He has since been released to federal authorities.

U.S. District Court records indicate prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against Kerr Feb. 2 charging him with felon in possession of a firearm.

Story continues

According to that complaint, on Jan. 17 officers looking for Kerr in connection with the shooting found a .38 special revolver inside a stolen South Jackson Avenue trailer where Kerr had been staying.

When Kerr was arrested on Jan. 31, he told investigators he'd stolen the trailer and the AR-10 and the .38 Special were his, the complaint stated. He also said the .38 caliber gun was probably stolen.

"Kerr also made the statement that had he had a firearm on him when K9 encountered him he would have 'shot it out,'" the complaint stated.

Under federal law, people convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm face up to 15 years in prison.

Kerr remains in the custody of the federal government and a preliminary hearing and detention hearing are set for Feb. 16.