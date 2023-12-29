Chase leads trooper over streets, dirt roads, fields in Stark, Carroll, Columbiana

A 27-year-old driver led a state trooper on a chase over streets, dirt roads and through plowed fields in Stark, Carroll and Columbiana counties late Thursday night, investigators said.

The Minerva man was taken into custody after crashing at 11:40 p.m. on Knox School Road just south of Sandy Spring Road, south of the unincorporated community of Chambersburg in Columbiana County's West Township, said Sgt. Bridget A. Matt of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The chase started at approximately 11 p.m. when a trooper from the Canton post tried to stop a 1991 Chevrolet Silverado for speeding on U.S. Route 30 near Neimans Avenue SE east of East Canton in Osnaburg Township, he said.

The suspect turned from Route 30 onto Mapleton Street SE and failed to stop, according to the patrol.

The chase continued into Carroll County, where the driver turned around and traveled back into Stark County, then continued into Columbiana County, where he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a guardrail, overturning the pickup truck.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Stark County jail on a felony charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

The maximum speed reached during the pursuit was approximately 75 mph.

