Chase Neill found guilty on felony charge of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner

A man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Rep Jake LaTurner, R-Kan, was convicted Thursday on one felony count of threatening to murder a federal official.

A man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Rep Jake LaTurner, R-Kan, was convicted by a federal jury Thursday on one felony count of threatening to murder a federal official.

Chase Neill could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after a jury found a June 2022 voicemail he left at LaTurner's office constituted a threat on the congressman's life.

Neill, who opted to represent himself in the case shortly after the trial started on Tuesday, argued he was not speaking literally and instead was conveying a message from God.

More:Prosecution, defense spar over case of man who allegedly threatened U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner

Court records show Neill suffered a serious head injury several years ago and Judge Holly Teeter wrote in a pre-trial order that he has "a mental disease and that the mental disease renders him unable to assist properly in his defense," though he was eventually deemed competent to stand trial.

When the jury read the verdict, Neill, dressed neatly in a navy blazer and tan slacks, had no reaction. He briefly conferred with his public defenders before being led away in handcuffs.

In a statement, LaTurner said "violence and threats of violence have no place in our society.”

"My family and I want to thank the U.S. Attorney's office, Capitol Police, FBI, and other federal and local law enforcement officers for doing their jobs with honesty and integrity," LaTurner said.

Prosecutors, Chase Neill reiterate key arguments before verdict

In closing arguments, prosecutors reiterated their core contention that Neill was clearly threatening LaTurner and had the ability to carry out the threat, which must be proven in order to convict.

"You have the benefit of hearing the actual voicemail messages, the words that Mr. Neill used are quite clear," Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting said. "This is not a situation where there had to be a secret decoder ring to decode the message."

Neill has repeatedly invoked religious terminology throughout the trial and at one point could be seen carrying a Bible to the stand in preparation of questioning a witness.

Story continues

In the voicemail, Neill called himself "the Messiah" and "the son of man" and stressed he was a messenger from God.

"This is a threat to your life and all the members of Congress," the message said.

More:In unusual move, Kansan accused of threatening U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner to represent himself

Neill's decision to represent himself created the unusual situation where he questioned LaTurner, who took the witness stand Wednesday.

LaTurner said the threat caused him to delay a planned trip to Washington D.C, though he was able to vote via proxy.

Patrols outside his home were increased as well and staff said they ramped up security measures LaTurner's Topeka office as well.

Neill said in his closing argument that he never took steps to carry out the threat and instead was speaking from "the Lord's perspective."

"This is not me suggesting I'm going to chase you down with a knife or something like that," Neill said. "I very clearly said I would not be chasing a person to kill them. I was not a threat. He did not miss any votes nor was there any intent for him to miss votes."

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for April 11.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Chase Neill found guilty of threatening to kill Jake LaTurner