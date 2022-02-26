Chase reaches speeds over 90 mph on Conneaut Lake Road, I-79

Feb. 26—A Pleasantville man faces charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase on Conneaut Lake Road, Interstate 79 and other roads before being apprehended Wednesday afternoon.

Steven Rosher, 34, was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on one felony and three misdemeanor charges resulting from the incident, as well as seven summary traffic charges.

Troopers attempted to stop Rosher on Conneaut Lake Road east of the intersection with Route 18 at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police. Speed-detection equipment indicated he was traveling 80 mph in a 50-mph zone as he passed numerous vehicles.

After initially slowing in response to police emergency lights and sirens, Rosher accelerated, reaching about 85 mph as he approached Walmart, 16086 Conneaut Lake Road, according to police. The chase slowed near the "Big I" roundabout at the intersection of Conneaut Lake Road with routes 19 and 98.

Rosher continued east before crossing three lanes of traffic to merge onto I-79 northbound, where additional state police vehicles joined the pursuit, according to the press release. Before exiting near mile marker 154, Rosher reached speeds exceeding 90 mph, according to police.

As Rosher's 2012 Chevrolet Cruze continued west on Route 198, police attempts to bring the vehicle to a halt with an intervention maneuver failed and Rosher continued to the Harmonsburg area, police reported. Spike strips deployed by state police at the intersection of Route 18 and Dicksonburg Road were also unsuccessful.

Rosher eventually came to a stop when he turned west onto Agnew Road and found himself blocked in, according to police. At that point, "the operator was forcefully removed from the vehicle" and told police he had been drinking and smoking marijuana in the last few hours, according to the press release. An arrest warrant had previously been issued for Rosher by the Pennsylvania State Parole Board.

Story continues

Rosher faces a felony charge of fleeing police, three misdemeanor counts of DUI, including one for a blood alcohol content over 0.16 percent, and the seven traffic charges.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 18 before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver. Rosher remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.