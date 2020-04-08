The Chase Sapphire Preferred card is the best credit card for travelers

Heading somewhere? You may want to pack the Chase Sapphire Preferred card to make the most of your trip.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred card has been many travelers’ go-to credit card for a decade. The distinction is earned; with flexible Ultimate Rewards points that transfer to many partner airlines and an easily redeemable sign-up bonus, this one-stop card adds a boost to every trip.

And, while it does have an annual fee, it all comes at a reasonable price. The Sapphire Preferred card’s $95 annual fee feels like a bargain among comparable travel cards. The perks it provides—like no foreign transaction fees and travel insurance coverage—make this card one of our favorites.

Everything you need to know about the Chase Sapphire Preferred card

Chase Sapphire Preferred More

Annual Fee: $95

$95 Introductory APR: None

None Regular APR: 15.99%-22.99%

15.99%-22.99% Points: 2 points per dollar spent on travel and dining, 1 point per dollar spent on everything else

2 points per dollar spent on travel and dining, 1 point per dollar spent on everything else Balance Transfer Fee: $5 or 5% of transfer amount (whichever is greater)

$5 or 5% of transfer amount (whichever is greater) Balance Transfer APR: 15.99%-22.99%

15.99%-22.99% Foreign Transaction Fees: None

None Sign-up bonus: 60,000 Ultimate Rewards Points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening. (Equals $600 cash back or $750 worth of points to spend in Chase’s Travel Portal.)

Who should get the Chase Sapphire Preferred card?

You might want to consider applying for The Sapphire Preferred card if you’re a traveller looking to make the most of out every trip, or if you frequently dine out and you're looking to earn rewards on those meals.

A good-to-excellent credit score—think low 700s or above—could put you in range for the Sapphire Preferred. But don’t forget that your credit score is only one aspect of many; card issuers may also consider other factors, like your income and credit history, when evaluating your application.

One last thing to keep in mind is Chase's five-cards-in-24-months rule. The gist is this: you shouldn't apply for this card (or any Chase-issued card) if you've already opened five personal credit cards in the last 24 months. Attempting to do so will almost certainly result in a denial, and could even hurt your chances on future Chase applications.

What points can you get with the Chase Sapphire Preferred card?

Chase has a proprietary points system called Ultimate Rewards Points. The Sapphire Preferred card earns you 2 Ultimate Rewards Points for every dollar you spend on travel and dining, and 1 Ultimate Reward Point for every dollar you spend on other purchases. Chase’s broad definition of “dining” includes fast food and coffee shops, as well as restaurants, so you can earn Ultimate Rewards points pretty fast. Each point has a cash value of $0.01.

There are a number of ways to redeem Ultimate Rewards points, including as cash back, as statement credit, or by transferring them to partner airlines, which we’ll get to later. But the most valuable way to redeem Ultimate Rewards points is via the Chase travel portal. It values your points 25% higher.

Say you have 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points (valued at $500) to put towards a hotel stay, but the suite you’re considering costs $625 a night. You’re $125 short, right? Not if you book through the Chase travel portal. Its 25% bonus valuation turns your 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points into 62,500, just enough to cover your stay. Use the Chase travel portal to book hotels, cruises, car rentals, and even flights on Southwest Airlines.

Chase also gives you the option of transferring Ultimate Rewards points to partner airlines at a 1:1 ratio. Most of the partners are international carriers, but United, JetBlue and Southwest are also covered.

What perks can you get with the Chase Sapphire Preferred card?

The Sapphire Preferred card’s many travel perks let you to roam the world with peace of mind. One of its best features, trip cancellation insurance, covers up to $20,000 in losses for trips cut short by weather or sickness. You’re protected from long airline delays, too. Sapphire Preferred cardholders are reimbursed up to $500 in emergency hotel and food charges caused by delays of 12 hours or longer.