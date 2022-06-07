Chase with speeds over 110 mph ends with crash, two in custody in Guernsey County

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a high speed chase that took place Monday on Interstate 70, that reportedly involved suspected bank robbers.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office were requested to assist multiple agencies from Belmont County around 1:30 p.m. when the pursuit was headed towards Guernsey County, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The suspects in the pursuit were alleged to have been involved in a bank robbery in Belmont County when they were intercepted by Belmont authorities.

Deputies reported speeds were in excess of 110 mph. The suspects then traveled onto I-77 northbound, exited US 40, then continued northbound onto Slaughter Hill Road. Just prior to approaching the intersection of US 22, deputies reported gunshots being fired, then reported that the suspect’s vehicle had crashed.

The two suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody at that time without further incident. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden said no one was injured during the reported shots being fired nor the subsequent crash. The two suspects were transported to the Guernsey County jail, where they remain on felony investigation holds.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Two in custody following high-speed chase in Guernsey County