Chase with stolen truck ends in crash with several people injured, Fort Worth police say

Several people were injured and a man is in custody Friday after a police chase that started in Fort Worth ended in a single-vehicle crash, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said officers were told about a stolen pickup truck parked at the Stallion Pointe Apartments in the 9000 block of South Race Street shortly after 2 a.m.

An officer saw the suspect get in the driver’s seat of the red Toyota pickup around 2:15 a.m. The vehicle headed north on South Race Street. The officer attempted to stop the pickup, but the driver accelerated and led law enforcement officers on an 11-minute chase that continued into Johnson County.

The suspect lost control of the pickup and crashed at the intersection of Southbound Interstate 35 and Conveyor Drive, police said. The driver fled the scene of the accident but was taken into custody. He faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and detention in a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant.

Four other people were in the truck. Several of them were injured in the collision, police said, but did not specify how many or the extent of the injuries. The injured were taken to local hospitals.

The stolen red pickup appears to be a total loss, according to police. No other property was damaged during the pursuit.

Officers from the patrol division, air support unit, the Burleson Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the chase, officials said.