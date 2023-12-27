Chase of stolen vehicle in Stanislaus County leads to car crash

(FOX40.COM) — One man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led deputies on a chase that ended with two car crashes.

At around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reported that it located a gray SUV that was reported stolen on Rouse Avenue in West Modesto.

Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, however, they said the driver fled. During a pursuit of the vehicle, law enforcement reportedly tried an “intervention technique” that caused a patrol car to collide with a utility box on the side of the road of Kerr Avenue in the Airport District.

Stanislaus deputies said a second deputy tried to stop the fleeing suspect by ramming the stolen SUV head-on. The driver of the vehicle was identified by law enforcement as Roberto Daniel Acosta, 31, of Modesto. After the head-on collision, deputies said Acosta crashed into a tree and chain link fence where the vehicle “came to a final point of rest.”

Acosta exited the car and fled on foot but was captured shortly thereafter, according to SCSO. No injuries were reported.

Acosta was booked into the Modesto Public Safety Center Jail under suspicion of auto theft, possession of a stolen car, evasion, and violating the terms and conditions of his post-release community supervision.

