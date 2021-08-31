Chase suspect also charged with auto theft

Aug. 31—NEW ULM — A man stole a vehicle from a New Ulm transportation company before he crashed while fleeing from police through rural Nicollet County last week, new charges say.

Kevin Charles Haugh, 44, of Shakopee, allegedly admitted to drinking a bottle of vodka before a chase that ended when he crashed into a power pole on Nicollet County Road 15 Thursday afternoon.

Haugh was charged in connection with the chase Friday. He also was charged Monday in Brown County District Court with felony counts of burglary and vehicle theft.

Investigators allegedly discovered the van Haugh was driving was stolen from New Ulm Bus Lines. It was stolen shortly before the chase from a garage at the company's facility in New Ulm, according to the new court complaint. A manager said the keys were inside the van in a garage that is usually kept locked.