Chase suspect waives grand jury

Jul. 28—CATLETTSBURG — The suspect in a July 12 chase that ended after he struck a tree and went halfway over a hill has waived having a grand jury look at his case, according to court records.

Jesse R. Pack, 28, of Ashland, is accused of running from Catlettsburg Police in a white Ford Explorer in the early morning hours of July 12, slamming his ride into a dumpster before ultimately hitting a tree. Police pulled the boozed driver out of the driver's side window because the car was jammed, according to court records.

Last week, Pack waived his right to have the case examined by a grand jury for indictment. Instead, the Commonwealth's Attorney Office filed an information against Pack, which serves the same function of taking his felony case from district court into circuit court.

Pack's information charges his with one count of speeding over 25 mph, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of first-offense failure to maintain insurance.

Jail records show Pack appears to be at liberty on bond.

