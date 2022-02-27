Chase, theft suspect pleads guilty

Feb. 27—CATLETTSBURG — A Huntington woman accused of leading Boyd County deputies on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen pickup truck last year pleaded guilty Friday to multiple charges.

Stevie Farnsworth, 23, was sentenced to serve five years in prison in connection with the July 2021 chase.

She pleaded guilty before Judge George Davis to receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value, stealing a license plate, first-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of a stolen firearm and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.

She faced up to five years a piece on each charge — however, since they are class D felonies, the maximum she would've faced was 20 years.

Farnsworth was accused of taking Boyd County deputies on a high-speed chase on July 24, 2021. Upon catching Farnsworth, officers found a stolen gun and that the truck itself was stolen, records show.

