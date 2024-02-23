Chase of vehicle involved in alleged road rage shooting ends in Falkville

Feb. 23—Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies responding to reports of gunfire coming from a vehicle on Interstate 65 in an apparent road rage incident detained three men after a brief chase Sunday that ended in Falkville, according to an investigator's affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court.

James Thomas Teague, 50, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, remained in Morgan County Jail on Thursday pending his extradition to Michigan, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, misdemeanor attempting to elude and possession of meth.

Two other men were also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, respectively: Phillip Dewayne Daniel, 54, of Haleyville; and John Ray Vanderwood, 53, of Lucedale, Mississippi.

Both Daniel and Vanderwood were released from jail Monday on $300 bonds, court records show.

According to the affidavit, a Dodge truck that was allegedly shot at by the three defendants, who were in a white Dodge Durango with Florida tags, followed the Durango onto Alabama 36 in Hartselle.

The two vehicles continued onto Mt. Zion Road in Falkville and were spotted by deputies. The truck pulled onto the shoulder near Cedar Cove Road.

"Deputies continued to attempt to pull over the Dodge Durango for approximately five minutes, changing their siren tone several times," the affidavit reads. Deputies said the Durango pulled off the roadway after turning west on Alabama 55. Then, "three occupants were removed from the vehicle."

Deputies used a K-9 to search the vehicle after they noticed a plastic baggie with a white substance, according to the affidavit. Deputies said residue from the baggie, which was in the floorboard area where Daniel sat, field tested positive for cocaine. They also found a red straw with cocaine residue near Vanderwood's seat, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Teague had around 3 grams of meth on his person. Seven handguns were found inside the vehicle and seized, according to the affidavit.

"All three subjects were read their Miranda warnings, and all three subjects requested to have their lawyers present before any questioning," the affidavit reads.

