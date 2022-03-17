‘He chased him out’: 911 calls describe car break-in and shooting in Cary neighborhood

A 911 caller reported a man rifling through cars in a Cary neighborhood shortly before police found him suffering from gunshot wounds.

Audio from two 911 calls released Thursday shed light on the shooting, about which authorities have released few details.

It occurred sometime before 4 a.m. Tuesday, after 51-year-old Heng Ye stepped outside of his home on Anita Way and found a man inside of his car in his driveway, according to the Cary Police Department.

Ye was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Police say he shot the intruder as the man ran away. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have not responded to requests for further information. The News & Observer has asked about the status of the man shot, how many times and where he was shot, and whether he faces any charges for allegedly breaking into the car.

‘It looks like he’s hurt’

In the first 911 call, just before 3:35 a.m., the caller said a man had broken into cars in the driveway and appeared to have been going through their things.

“We have an alarm system,” the caller said. “So my husband noticed that, and he chased him out.”

Several portions of the 911 call were redacted.

When the operator asked if an ambulance was needed, the caller said: “I don’t think so. I think he ran away.”

The caller said her husband was there but does not speak much English.

“I think I heard like a gunshot,” she said of reviewing the security footage. She didn’t know if anything had been taken from the cars.

In a second 911 call placed 12 minutes later, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots and seeing somebody “in the backyard with a flashlight, calling for help.”

The caller said police cars were driving past the location.

The operator asked if the man was trying to hide.

“No, he’s trying to call for help actually,” the caller said. “It looks like he’s hurt.”

The call ended when officers located the injured man.

NC’s “castle doctrine’

North Carolina’s “castle doctrine,” a statute which outlines when people may use deadly force to defend their home, car or workplace from an imminent threat, does not apply when an intruder has stopped attempting to break in and left the property.

UNC School of Government Professor John Rubin told The News & Observer it would not apply to unoccupied property, either.

“It’s a right to protect the occupants,” he said, speaking generally about the law without commenting on the Tuesday shooting case. “It’s not a right to protect mere property.”