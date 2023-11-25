After chasing Russia’s Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol, Russian logistics causing delay in further missile attacks

Logistical challenges are causing significant delays in Russia’s missile attacks on Ukraine, UK Defense Ministry’s intelligence wrote in their report on X (Twitter) on Nov. 25.

The intelligence suggests that the Russian Black Sea Fleet is encountering operational hurdles due to its reliance on the Novorossiysk Bay for reloading cruise missiles. Traditionally, the Sevastopol Bay has been used for this purpose, but increased attacks by Ukraine have led Russia to consider Novorossiysk as a viable alternative.

This shift requires the development of new processes for the delivery, storage, processing, and loading of missiles. The temporary suspension of attacks on Ukraine is due to Russia addressing these logistical issues, UK intelligence suggests.

Russia almost doesn’t use Sevastopol bays for its ships after several successful Ukrainian defense strikes, but remains reliant on the area, said Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the Armed Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Reports of an explosion on a ship near Sevastopol emerged on the morning of Oct. 13, suspected to be a project 21631 Buyan-M missile ship equipped with Kalibr missiles. Ukraine’s SBU Security Service, in collaboration with the Ukrainian Navy, disclosed their use of experimental maritime drone weapons to target the Russian missile carrier Buyan and the vessel Pavel Derzhavin.

After the assault on the Russian Black Sea Fleet ships, the Ukrainian Navy revealed that the tugboat Nikolai Muru also incurred damage during the operation. On Oct. 11, social media documented harm to the patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin, hinting at a potential explosion caused by a Russian mine, though the Ukrainian Navy confirmed damage without specifying the circumstances.

Defense Forces struck two project 22160 Vasily Bykov patrol ships in the Black Sea on Sept. 14, using maritime drones. Russia admitted damage to the missile ship Samum. Before this, powerful explosions in occupied Sevastopol were claimed by Russia to result from missile and drone attacks, causing irreparable damage to a ship repair plant and two ships.

Ukrainian intelligence said that the large landing ship Minsk and the submarine Rostov-on-Don, both struck, were beyond restoration.

Fast forward to Nov. 10, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine executed an operation in occupied Crimea, targeting small landing ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet with crew and occupiers’ armored vehicles on board.

