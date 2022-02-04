Chasing sky-high valuations, Dubai bankers switch to tech sector

Omar Abuinnab, CEO of Keyper, poses for a picture in Dubai
Hadeel Al Sayegh
·2 min read

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI (Reuters) - Faced with deal fees in the Gulf region a fraction of those in markets elsewhere, many Dubai bankers are handing in their notices, attracted by the lure of cashing out, stock options and share grants at startups.

Veteran investment banker Omar Abuinnab is one of them. He left Guggenheim Partners' Middle East unit in December to set up Keyper, a Dubai real estate technology start-up.

Launched in January, Keyper describes itself as a private banker to real estate investors. Such "proptech" companies constitute a burgeoning global industry, which has secured $2.6 billion of global investment in 2019, up from $1 billion in 2016, according to a KPMG report in 2020.

Abuinnab is not alone. Former Moelis & Co banker Youssef Salem moved to Dubai-based transport startup Swvl, which in July announced a merger with U.S. blank-check company Queen’s Gambit. The deal valued Swvl at roughly $1.5 billion.

Amit Agarwal, who was at Goldman Sachs, joined Mideast logistics and trucking technology firm TruKKer as group chief financial officer.

"In the past, people got into investment banking because it was among the highest-paid jobs. Now they're trying to build unicorns," said Abuinnab, referring to companies that are worth $1 billion or more.

Dubai's tech success stories have fuelled more interest into the sector.

Amazon's acquisition of Middle East online retailer Souq.com in 2017 for $580 million triggered more deals in the sector, including Uber's $3.1 billion acquisition of ride-hailing firm Careem in 2019.

But for bankers, the payout for such deals can be slim compared with those in other regions.

Saudi Telecom Co's tech unit Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co said it would pay $12 million in fees for its initial public offering, according to its prospectus in September.

The fees, shared by banks, lawyers and auditors, equate to about 1.3% of the deal value, compared with 5% in the U.S. or Europe.

Saudi Aramco, whose offering raised a record $29.4 billion in 2019, paid top banks on the deal $3 million to $4 million each.

Dubai has not had a major initial public offering since 2017, when Emaar Properties spun off its unit Emaar Development and listed the company on the local bourse.

That leaves people like Keyper CEO Abuinnab, 44, seeking other outlets for their ambitions. He next plans to expand the company's operations into global cities, including London.

"Real estate investors are not well serviced in this region. I wanted to elevate that experience from my financial background to property owners to help them make better investment decisions utilising real time data and analytics," he said.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former 'Real Housewives' star's ex faces felony charges after standoff at Newport Beach home

    Ryan Matthew Geraghty, 33, extorted and threatened to kill TV personality Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, authorities and her manager said.

  • Princess Diana's bridesmaid says she was 'alarmed' at the frilly dress she had to wear at the royal wedding

    India Hicks, who is a second cousin and goddaughter to Prince Charles, told Insider that the royal wedding outfits were "voluptuous and over the top."

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • GOP senator: $1.5 million private sector payout to Biden nominee 'doesn't smell right'

    Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) on Thursday challenged Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden's nominee to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision, over the role she played in helping Reserve Trust, a little-known fintech company, get special access to the Fed's payments system.Lummis said Raskin's receipt of nearly 200,000 shares of stock worth nearly $1.5 million from a company that got special access to the Fed's payments system "...

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • Alphabet Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What You Should Know.

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the most recognized companies in the world. Google has become synonymous with search and the name has become a verb in the process: "Google it." Its impressive business performance has also given rise to a surging stock price.

  • Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise

    Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it was raising the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions by 17%, as it looks to offset higher costs for shipping and wages that it expects to persist this year. Shares rose as much as 17% in extended trade as Amazon also beat profit expectations for the holiday season. For the holiday quarter, Amazon earned $14.3 billion, double its net income from a year earlier.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Without Hesitation If There's a Bear Market in 2022

    The all-weather appeal of this steady business makes it a no-brainer to buy during declining markets.

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • Investors buying the dip ‘better buckle up their seat belts’

    After a dismal start to the year for equities, and amid a backdrop of a capricious Federal Reserve gearing up to tighten monetary conditions and raise interest rates, dip-buyers anticipating consistent rebounds to all-time highs may have to temper their expectations.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • Faang Stocks Blindside Traders With $870 Billion Out-of-Nowhere Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders sold the ETF dip, hedge funds bailed at the fastest rate in five months, and institutions cut allocations to lows unseen since the financial crisis. Then the tech megacaps staged an $870 billion comeback.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveLate Earnings Sink Tech After St

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 10 Years?

    Stock of EV charging company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) fell 27% in January. Let's discuss where could ChargePoint be 10 years from now, and if the recent fall presents an opportunity to buy the stock. To find the long-term growth prospects for ChargePoint, it is important to first understand how the company operates.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Plunges by $31 Billion After Meta Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth dropped as much as $31 billion, among the biggest one-day drops in wealth ever, after Meta Platforms Inc.’s fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts’ expectations.Most Read from BloombergSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighte

  • Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 10 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks to buy for long-term gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 5 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains. 2021 was the year for electric vehicle stocks. In addition to a dramatic increase […]