Chasing Trump: DeSantis, Pence, and Ramaswamy try to win religious conservatives with DC stop

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump and other Republican presidential candidates visited Washington on Friday to speak with social conservatives and try to deal with a central factor in the race: Trump's huge lead.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking to delegates of the Concerned Women for America's Leadership Summit, did not mention Trump by name, but urged voters to choose carefully during a standard speech attacking Democrats and "woke" ideology in schools and businesses.

"We are in the midst of a national malaise," DeSantis said while mostly bashing President Joe Biden.

Trump, who is scheduled to address the same group on Friday night, prepared by posting polls on social media showing him way ahead of DeSantis and others, both nationally and in early contest states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Pence, Ramaswamy also in D.C.

Four candidates - Trump, DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Vice President Mike Pence - also addressed another group of religious conservatives meeting in Washington, the "Pray, Vote, Stand Summit" sponsored by the Family Research Council.

In offering proposals to address what he called "the erosion of the traditional family," Pence also did not mention Trump by name and spent most of his time attacking Biden while bemoaning the state of the nation.

"I believe this country is in a lot of trouble," Pence said, including the fact that people are "losing faith in our institutions."

DeSantis and evangelicals

DeSantis' Washington stop came in the midst of a renewed appeal to social conservatives. "We must reverse this national decline," DeSantis told members of Concerned Women for America.

On Saturday, DeSantis travels to Iowa to promote his "Faith and Family" coalition at a "God Above Government" in Des Moines.

Later in the day, eight Republican candidates - but not Trump - will also speak Saturday at the the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Fall Banquet, another event focused on social issues.

The guests at that event include South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Ramaswamy's commandments

In previewing his speech to social conservatives, Ramaswamy said he opposes what he called "the Left’s commandments" of "Race, Gender, Sexuality, Climate."

"We can’t just be against their vision," he said on X, formerly Twitter. "We must offer our own: Individual. Family. Nation. God."

Debate plans

Republican candidates are also gearing up for a Sept. 27 debate at the Ronald Reagan library in California - again, all except Trump, who has said he will skip the event.

Trump also refused to attend the first GOP debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

Republicans are more hopeful that Trump will show up a third debate. Republican National Committee members disclosed this week that they are planning hold a third debate in Miami, very near Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chasing Trump: DeSantis, Pence, Ramaswamy vie for social conservatives