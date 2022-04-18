Chaska man accused of grabbing woman by throat in Mankato

Apr. 18—MANKATO — A Chaska man faces a felony domestic assault charge after being accused of grabbing a woman by the throat Thursday in Mankato.

Yahye Abdi Hurshe, 25, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman told police that Hurshe asked her to come to an apartment in Mankato to talk about their recently ended relationship. Once there, Hurshe allegedly demanded to see her phone then grabbed her by the neck when she refused, according to a criminal complaint.

She also accused him of striking her face and said she wasn't sure how many times because it went "black."

An officer reportedly saw the woman's eyebrow area was swollen and she had blood on her lips. Hurshe left the scene and hadn't been located as of Monday.

