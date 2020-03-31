Chasqui and WebJoint Announce Strategic Partnership and Integration

LOS ANGELES, & OAKLAND, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chasqui, Ciclo's Cannabis ERP Platform, and WebJoint have entered a strategic partnership to provide a seamless end-to-end integration solution for cannabis operators with a focus on servicing Microbusinesses and Social Equity Partnership (SEP) operators. The partnership will bridge the gap between harvesting, packaging, labeling, UID management, and delivery while overcoming the price challenge faced by Microbusinesses and SEP operators.

Ciclo's VP of Growth, Oscar Aguilera, says, "We're thrilled to integrate the technologies, it will empower our customers to focus on what they do best." WebJoints robust delivery integration platform offers real-time transit as the affordable answer to maintain compliance and streamline the high demand of delivery. "We're excited to join forces with Chasqui to provide the most powerful cannabis Microbusiness and Delivery software solution available on the market and help these operators grow their businesses with ease," says WebJoint's Head of Marketing, Antonio Javiniar.

The recent spike in demand for cannabis delivery is an opportunity for revenue, businesses are expanding to delivery and are seeking solutions to expedite and fulfill the high volume of orders.

Ciclo and WebJoint share the vision to provide affordable, efficient solutions for the underrepresented microbusinesses and SEP operators. Ciclo, based in Oakland, and WebJoint, based in Los Angeles, empowers the teams to spread their reach throughout California.

About Ciclo

Ciclo is a vertically integrated software cannabis technology platform, Chasqui, that provides compliance and automation at an affordable price for all customers.

To learn more about Ciclo, please visit https://ciclo.tech/ .

About WebJoint

WebJoint is a METRC-certified eCommerce and inventory management software provider for over ⅓ of California's cannabis delivery services, providing automated driver dispatching, geofencing, real-time delivery tracking, compliance features and much more.

To learn more about WebJoint, please visit https://www.webjoint.com/

