Chasten Buttigieg knocks Boebert after her ‘shoutout’ to America’s dads

Chasten Buttigieg on Wednesday appeared to call out Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for recently tweeting her support for America’s fathers despite having “attacked” his husband, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, when he was at the hospital with his son last year.

Chasten said he and Buttigieg’s “two-month-old son was on a ventilator at the children’s hospital when you attacked my husband for being with his family.”

“I watched him take calls and Zooms from our hospital room all day, managing crisis after crisis while our son’s heart monitor beeped in the background,” he wrote on Twitter.

Chasten was referencing a Sunday tweet from Boebert in which she said the “role of the father is absolutely fundamental to the family and to society as a whole,” before she gave a “shoutout of gratitude” to America’s dads.

Buttigieg took criticism from conservatives for taking more than two months of parental leave last fall after welcoming newborn twins because the country was in a supply chain crisis.

Boebert was among the transportation secretary’s toughest critics, accusing him in a November Youtube video of “not working” because he was “trying to figure out how to chest feed.”

“While he builds up his image as a doting dad, the country burns up around him,” she said.

Pete defended himself after the backlash, telling MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” he was available around the clock to resolve issues.

“What is really strange is that, you know, this is from a side of the aisle that used to claim the mantle of being pro-family. What we have right now is an administration that’s actually pro-family,” Buttigieg said last fall.

“I’m blessed to be able to experience that as an employee, being able to have the flexibility to take care of our newborn children, which is, by the way, work. It’s a joyful work. It’s wonderful work, but it’s — it’s definitely work,” he added.

