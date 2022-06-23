Chasten Buttigieg Slams Lauren Boebert After She Sends 'Gratitude' To 'All' Dads

Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, blasted Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her appreciative Father’s Day tweet this week, noting that she once criticized his husband for taking paternity leave to be with his sick newborn.

“Our two-month-old son was on a ventilator at the children’s hospital when you attacked my husband for being with his family,” Chasten Buttigieg tweeted Wednesday. “I watched him take calls and Zooms from our hospital room all day, managing crisis after crisis while our son’s heart monitor beeped in the background.”

Our two-month-old son was on a ventilator at the children's hospital when you attacked my husband for being with his family. I watched him take calls and Zooms from our hospital room all day, managing crisis after crisis while our son's heart monitor beeped in the background. pic.twitter.com/zRkLiAANgV — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 22, 2022

In November, Boebert hurled a homophobic attack at the transportation secretary for taking time off to be with his newborn twins, saying he was unavailable to deal with the supply-chain crisis because he was “still at home trying to figure out how to chest feed.”

She also boasted on another occasion that she had given birth in her truck and that “ain’t nobody got time” for parental leave.

But this Father’s Day, Boebert tweeted that “the role of the father is absolutely fundamental to the family and to society as a whole.”

“I want to send out a shoutout of gratitude to all of the dads across America!” she wrote.

Boebert was among a chorus of right-wing criticism against Buttigieg for taking paid time off to care for his babies. Conservatives claimed he was shirking his Cabinet duties, even though Buttigieg said at the time he was still “available 24/7 on issues that can’t wait, issues that can’t be delegated and major decisions,” such as the supply-chain issue.

The Buttigiegs welcomed twins Joseph August (Gus) and Penelope Rose in the summer. Chasten Buttigieg revealed in early November that “After 3 weeks in and out of hospitals, 125 miles in an ambulance, and a terrifying week on a ventilator, Gus is home, smiling, and doing great!”

