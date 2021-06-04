Chasten Buttigieg hits out at RNC chair over comments about Pride: Fix your party ‘before you open your mouth’

Chasten Buttigieg fights back tears while introducing his husband, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, before Pete made a speech announcing he was ending his campaign to be the Democratic nominee for president at the Century Centre on 1 March 2020 in South Bend, Indiana (Getty Images)

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, took a shot at the head of the Republican National Committee over the organisation's party platform regarding LGBTQ+ rights.

Rona McDaniel, the RNC Chairwoman, said in a post on Wednesday celebrating Pride month that "@GOP is proud to have doubled our LGBTQ support over the last 4 years, and we will continue to grow our big tent by supporting measures that promote fairness and balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those with deeply held religious beliefs."

Mr Buttigieg took issue with Ms McDaniel's decision to include the considerations of those who have "deeply held religious beliefs" - as in "those who view LGBTQ sexual orientations as sinful" - in the post.

"Those with 'deeply held religious beliefs' are often the parents who force their LGBTQ children out of the home and onto the street," Mr Buttigieg said. "I've met with those kids. 40% of homeless youth in this country are LGBTQ. Re-visit your party's platform before you open your mouth about #pride."

Earlier this week, Joe Biden issued a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month.

Former President Donald Trump ignored Pride Month during his four years in office.

Further, the Trump administration rescinded a regulation put in place in 2016 mandating health care protections for transgender patients under the Affordable Care Act.

Those actions fell in line with other Republican-led efforts in the states to try to limited health care access for transgender young people, and keeping transgender female athletes out of competing in women's sports.

Further casting doubt on Ms McDaniel's optimistic vision of the GOP as a welcoming, big tent ready to accept LGBTQ+ individuals are the recent actions of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Ms Greene is backing the "Old Glory Only Act," which seeks to bar the flying of any flag other than the American flag at diplomatic and consular establishments.

The bill's timing comes as US embassies have chosen to fly the Pride flag at their locations across the world - including within the Vatican and in conservative Islamic countries - to show the government's support for LGBTQ+ rights.

Ms Greene appeared on Newsmax explaining her latest stunt.

"The reason why this is important is the American flag is the flag that represents every single American, we don't need political identity politics, we don't need the Democrat party making one group more important than the other," Ms Greene said. "The only flag that should fly over any of our U.S. embassies, over any of our federal buildings is Old Glory, the beautiful Stars and Stripes, and that's why I'm so proud of this bill and very happy to be a co-sponsor."

The practice of flying Pride flags in June above US embassies began under former President Barack Obama.

Under Mr Trump, the embassies had to seek permission before they could fly their flags. Requests to fly the flags were often rejected during Mr Trump's time in office.

