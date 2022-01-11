🌱 Chat With Artist Rose Marie + Spike In COVID Cases

Good morning, neighbors! It's me again, Kristen, your host of the Dunedin Daily.

Mostly sunny and not as warm. High: 68 Low: 54.

Here are the top 4 stories in Dunedin today:

Schools in the Tampa Bay area have seen a spike in COVID with 4,200 cases reported the first week of the spring semester. There were 594 confirmed COVID cases in Pinellas County last week with 11 being linked to Dunedin High School. This is significantly less than cases reported in other nearby districts. Hillsborough County, which is twice the size of Pinellas County, had 2,452 COVID cases and Pasco County reported 1,090 cases. However, since the reporting of cases has been irregular, it's unclear how widespread the virus really is. (Tamba Bay Times - Subscription Required) The City of Dunedin has announced all government facilities will be closed on Monday, January 22 in recognition of Martin Luther King Day. Solid waste will be collected on a normal schedule. (Press Release) The Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Coffee and Conversation series will be hosting a virtual event TODAY with Rose Marie Prins at 12:00 PM. Rose Marie’s presentation will focus on her art-making practice since 1980, when, after completing her MA at the Woman’s Building in Los Angeles, she moved to Santa Fe where she developed her “mature style” in paintings, printmaking, artist’s books, drawing, and sculpture, including conceptual site-specific installations. Rose Marie Prins’ mixed-media paintings and sculptures have been featured in solo and group exhibitions in museums, cultural centers, and galleries throughout the United States. Register online to attend. (DFAC) Dozens of businesses in the Dunedin area have positions open in customer service, sales, marketing, administrative, construction, maintenance, retail, and more. Opportunities are available at Coca-Cola, Wendover Art Group, Terrapin Ridge Farms, and PGT Inovations to list a few. (Dunedin Patch)

Today in Dunedin:

Fitness For Seniors at Hale Senior Activity Center (9:30 AM)

Coffee and Conversation with Rose Marie Prins (12:00 PM)

The City of Dunedin has announced the winners of the Dunedin Holiday Parade 2021. Just Dance Academy won Best Children's Entry, Future Flipz Gymnastics won Most Creative, and Ye Mystic Krewe of the Santa Margarita won Best Overall. (Facebook | Youtube)

The City of Dunedin suggests switching to solar panels to save you money on your energy bill. The City of Dunedin currently offers residents and business owners within the City limits to receive a rebate for installing solar panels. The grant is available on a first-come basis at a rate of $0.25 per watt of solar power generated for a maximum grant of $2,500. To apply, fill out the online application. (Facebook | Dunedin Gov)

Dunedin High School thanks all who helped fund the school's need for a new visual display system. They've reached their goal and the project has been fully funded! There are still two projects in need of donations. One is for telescopes to be used by students and the other is to purchase health and wellness items such as hand sanitizer, tissues, and snacks for the classroom. (Facebook)

This article originally appeared on the Dunedin Patch