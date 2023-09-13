Chat with the Chief: Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama
"Chat with the Chief" is a new segment where we sit down with our local public safety leaders.
"Chat with the Chief" is a new segment where we sit down with our local public safety leaders.
Patreon creators have a new option to interact with fans, as the subscription platform just rolled out a group chat feature. This community chat allows creators to interact with fans, but also lets subscribers talk to one another in a space outside of comments. Creators can have up to four chats going at once and there’s a toolset in place to allow certain restrictions as to who can participate.
2024 GMC Acadia three-row SUV gets much larger, goes to a single turbo powertrain, and has very unique design.
Telegram, the popular chat app with 800 million monthly active users, is getting a self-custodial crypto wallet. The move is set to solidify its presence in the vibrant crypto community that has emerged from its chat platform and can potentially help drive the masses into the crypto space. Telegram and TON Foundation jointly announced the new self-custodial wallet, called TON Space, on Wednesday at Singapore's Token2049 crypto conference which boasts more than 10,000 attendees.
Your next grocery bill will be slightly higher, especially if you want to pack your cart with protein.
Channels will now be available in more than 150 countries.
Just a few hours after Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, France’s radiation watchdog (ANFR) released a public statement announcing that the iPhone 12 breaches radiation levels. The watchdog notified Apple of the findings and told the company that it should temporarily halt iPhone 12 sales and release a fix as quickly as possible. Following the iPhone 15 release, Apple stopped selling the iPhone 12 yesterday anyway.
Several tech CEOs are among the figures appearing in Washington this week as lawmakers search for a consensus on how to deal with the rise of artificial intelligence.
Eric Nicksick coached Sean Strickland to an upset win over Israel Adesanya. Nicksick is from a family of coaches, but he got into MMA coaching almost by accident.
Court filings have revealed new details about the FTC’s investigation into Elon Musk over his handling of privacy and security issues at X.
The American Honda Collection Hall will be open to the public on a select Saturdays throughout the year.
The boss of Goldman Sachs said "we feel good about where we are" as the Wall Street giant navigates a series of challenges.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Conservative Republicans made it clear they have little interest in backing down from a spending fight even after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to their demands for an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.
Storm Daniel pounded the North African country Sunday night, unleashing heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding. But the major destruction would come hours later, when two dams located on the Wadi Derna River burst, creating a wall of water that destroyed everything in its path. The greatest devastation was seen in the port city of Derna, which is home to 90,000 people.
Director Don Argott takes us inside his buzzy documentary about football's most endearing family. "Sometimes the documentary gods hand you a gift."
Hurricane Lee is expected to cause dangerous rip currents and huge waves along the U.S. East Coast. Here’s what to know about rip current safety.
The latest WhatsApp beta contains a new screen called Third-party chats that may allow it to work with other messaging apps.
The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the mishap investigation into SpaceX’s first orbital test flight in April, but regulators won’t green light a second launch until the company completes more than 60 “corrective actions.” While the FAA did not disclose the details of the 63 actions SpaceX must take before launching Starship again, the agency did provide a list of just some of what’s expected, including vehicle hardware redesigns, redesigns to the launch pad and additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems. Once SpaceX has implemented all of the corrective actions -- and only at this point -- it can apply for and receive a modified license from the FAA to launch Starship again.
Over the weekend, President Biden traveled to New Delhi for a summit of the world’s 20 biggest economies, or the G20. The talks largely focused on the Global South.
X, formerly known as Twitter, is allegedly slowing down user access to links to the New York Times website. While it's unclear what is causing the drop in engagement, this wouldn't be the first time Elon Musk's X appeared to be affecting user engagement.